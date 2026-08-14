Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Netlink Solutions (India) standalone net profit declines 75.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Netlink Solutions (India) standalone net profit declines 75.29% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 6:15 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Netlink Solutions (India) declined 75.29% to Rs 0.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-2900.00 -PBDT0.582.03 -71 PBT0.571.98 -71 NP0.431.74 -75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Century Extrusions standalone net profit rises 59.75% in the June 2026 quarter

Bihar Sponge Iron standalone net profit rises 16.98% in the June 2026 quarter

Raasi Refractories standalone net profit rises 46.43% in the June 2026 quarter

Utsav Securities reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Saatvik Green Energy consolidated net profit declines 95.36% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 6:15 PM IST

Next Story