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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Netripples Software standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Netripples Software standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 10 2026 | 10:17 AM IST
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Sales rise 50.41% to Rs 1.82 crore

Net profit of Netripples Software rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.41% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.821.21 50 OPM %4.954.13 -PBDT0.090.05 80 PBT0.060.03 100 NP0.060.03 100

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First Published: Aug 10 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

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