Netripples Software standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 50.41% to Rs 1.82 crore

Net profit of Netripples Software rose 100.00% to Rs 0.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 50.41% to Rs 1.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.821.214.954.130.090.050.060.030.060.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News