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Nettlinx reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.90 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 25 2026 | 1:08 PM IST
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Sales decline 41.03% to Rs 5.95 crore

Net profit of Nettlinx reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 41.03% to Rs 5.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.17 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 8.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 37.50% to Rs 20.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 33.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.9510.09 -41 20.9533.52 -38 OPM %19.663.07 -4.2020.23 - PBDT1.170.04 2825 0.4812.60 -96 PBT0.90-0.32 LP -0.4811.51 PL NP0.90-0.15 LP -5.178.25 PL

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First Published: May 25 2026 | 1:08 PM IST

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