Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 179.92% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 172.13% to Rs 819.69 croreNet profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 179.92% to Rs 85.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 172.13% to Rs 819.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 301.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales819.69301.21 172 OPM %14.7014.87 -PBDT117.4744.93 161 PBT114.1441.61 174 NP85.3230.48 180
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