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Netweb Technologies India standalone net profit rises 65.67% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 86.59% to Rs 773.70 crore

Net profit of Netweb Technologies India rose 65.67% to Rs 70.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 42.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 86.59% to Rs 773.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 414.65 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.94% to Rs 205.82 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 113.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 90.04% to Rs 2183.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1149.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales773.70414.65 87 2183.561149.02 90 OPM %12.4814.29 -13.0513.84 - PBDT98.6560.57 63 290.74164.34 77 PBT94.8257.39 65 276.53153.00 81 NP70.5942.61 66 205.82113.75 81

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First Published: May 04 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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