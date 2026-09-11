Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd eases for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 26.77, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 27.09% in last one year as compared to a 7.11% slide in NIFTY and a 4.97% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 26.77, down 0.22% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.64% on the day, quoting at 23328.5. The Sensex is at 74474.44, down 0.57%.Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has eased around 6.76% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1534.8, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 25.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 68.91 lakh shares in last one month.