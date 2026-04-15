Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gains for third straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 34.98, up 3.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 22.46% in last one year as compared to a 3.33% slide in NIFTY and a 11.7% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34.98, up 3.95% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.57% on the day, quoting at 24216.6. The Sensex is at 78059.78, up 1.58%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has gained around 14.16% in last one month.