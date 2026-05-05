Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 34.23, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 37.55% in last one year as compared to a 1.39% slide in NIFTY and a 3.72% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34.23, down 0.52% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.33% on the day, quoting at 24040.4. The Sensex is at 77067.34, down 0.26%.Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has added around 12.86% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 11.64% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1448.1, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 26.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 38.36 lakh shares in last one month.