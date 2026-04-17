Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd soars 0.34%, gains for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 35.76, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 20.73% in last one year as compared to a 0.59% slide in NIFTY and a 11.69% slide in the Nifty Media.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 35.76, up 0.34% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 24267. The Sensex is at 78235, up 0.32%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has gained around 12.49% in last one month.