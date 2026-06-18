Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd soars 0.99%, up for fifth straight session

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 34.54, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 34.2% in last one year as compared to a 2.73% drop in NIFTY and a 9.18% drop in the Nifty Media.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 34.54, up 0.99% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.13% on the day, quoting at 24117.25. The Sensex is at 77266.23, up 0.14%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has risen around 7.33% in last one month.