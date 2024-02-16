Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd up for third consecutive session

Network 18 Media &amp; Investments Ltd up for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is quoting at Rs 115.55, up 2.57% on the day as on 30-Jan-2024 EOD IST on the NSE. The stock is up 97.69% in last one year as compared to a 22.87% jump in NIFTY and a 18.37% jump in the Nifty Media index.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 115.55, up 2.57% on the day as on 30-Jan-2024 EOD IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.63% on the day, quoting at 22048.5. The Sensex is at 72444.95, up 0.55%. Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd has gained around 30.56% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 10.87% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2143.65, up 1.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 19.61 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 89.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

