Network 18 Media & Investments reports consolidated net loss of Rs 38.71 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.34% to Rs 516.26 croreNet loss of Network 18 Media & Investments reported to Rs 38.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 148.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.34% to Rs 516.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 467.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales516.26467.86 10 OPM %1.450.89 -PBDT-7.3132.33 PL PBT-38.36-1.79 -2043 NP-38.71148.03 PL
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