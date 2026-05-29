Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit rises 134.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit rises 134.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:29 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 135.22% to Rs 61.98 crore

Net profit of Network People Services Technologies rose 134.87% to Rs 12.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 135.22% to Rs 61.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.65% to Rs 40.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 194.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 173.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales61.9826.35 135 194.90173.21 13 OPM %20.9433.21 -25.9834.73 - PBDT19.1110.33 85 64.2267.23 -4 PBT15.938.27 93 55.0660.35 -9 NP12.265.22 135 40.8345.19 -10

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sayaji Hotels (Pune) consolidated net profit declines 0.55% in the March 2026 quarter

Heranba Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 57.82 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Gokak Textiles reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.88 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Insecticides India consolidated net profit declines 15.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Bedmutha Industries consolidated net profit rises 606.76% in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story