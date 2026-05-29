Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit rises 134.87% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 135.22% to Rs 61.98 crore

Net profit of Network People Services Technologies rose 134.87% to Rs 12.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 135.22% to Rs 61.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 9.65% to Rs 40.83 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 45.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.52% to Rs 194.90 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 173.21 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.