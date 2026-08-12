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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit rises 53.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit rises 53.69% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:30 AM IST
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Sales rise 68.00% to Rs 56.48 crore

Net profit of Network People Services Technologies rose 53.69% to Rs 11.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.00% to Rs 56.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales56.4833.62 68 OPM %24.5229.24 -PBDT18.5811.09 68 PBT14.499.67 50 NP11.057.19 54

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:30 AM IST

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