Network People Services Technologies consolidated net profit rises 53.69% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 68.00% to Rs 56.48 croreNet profit of Network People Services Technologies rose 53.69% to Rs 11.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 68.00% to Rs 56.48 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 33.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales56.4833.62 68 OPM %24.5229.24 -PBDT18.5811.09 68 PBT14.499.67 50 NP11.057.19 54
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