Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Neueon Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 206.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Neueon Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 206.39 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 02 2026 | 9:07 AM IST
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Sales rise 15.33% to Rs 6.17 crore

Net Loss of Neueon Corporation reported to Rs 206.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 43.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.33% to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 326.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 90.74 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 195.74% to Rs 15.97 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales6.175.35 15 15.975.40 196 OPM %-3135.66-25.98 --1221.92-38.33 - PBDT-193.40-1.34 -14333 -195.01-2.02 -9554 PBT-193.40-43.05 -349 -255.19-90.74 -181 NP-206.39-43.05 -379 -326.18-90.74 -259

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First Published: May 02 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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