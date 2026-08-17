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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New Delhi Television inks deal to acquire GoodTimes channel

New Delhi Television has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Lifestyle & Media Broadcasting (seller) for acquisition of the business undertaking comprising the GoodTimes channel (business undertaking) for a lump sum consideration of Rs 18 crore.

The completion of the acquisition is subject to fulfilment of the closing conditions as specified in the Agreement, including receipt of requisite approval from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and other regulatory/statutory approvals, as may be applicable.

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 5:17 PM IST

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