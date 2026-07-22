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New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 81.64 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
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Sales rise 8.90% to Rs 117.23 crore

Net Loss of New Delhi Television reported to Rs 81.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 70.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 8.90% to Rs 117.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 107.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales117.23107.65 9 OPM %-58.02-53.53 -PBDT-71.99-61.63 -17 PBT-81.88-70.02 -17 NP-81.64-70.38 -16

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First Published: Jul 22 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

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