Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New Electrolyte Additive Boosts Safety, Lifespan and Affordability of Rechargeable Zinc Batteries

New Electrolyte Additive Boosts Safety, Lifespan and Affordability of Rechargeable Zinc Batteries

Image
Last Updated : Jun 19 2026 | 12:17 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
A newly developed electrolyte additive can contribute to the development of safer, longer-lasting and more affordable rechargeable zinc batteries.

Aqueous zinc ion batteries (AZIBs) are emerging as a low-cost, safe, and sustainable alternatives to lithium-ion batteries. However, their commercialization is hindered by zinc dendrite growth, hydrogen evolution reaction (HER), corrosion, and poor cycling stability. This study addresses these critical challenges through interface engineering rather than expensive material redesign. The work provides a practical and scalable strategy for extending battery life while maintaining safety and low cost which is essential for large-scale renewable energy storage applications.

The technology can contribute to the development of safer, longer-lasting, and more affordable rechargeable batteries. Improved zinc-ion batteries can be used for renewable energy storage, backup power systems, and grid-scale energy storage. By enhancing battery lifetime and reducing performance degradation, the technology can lower maintenance costs and improve the reliability of sustainable energy infrastructure.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Hiliks Technologies soars after bagging Rs 96-cr railway signalling subcontract

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Himadri Speciality Chemical hikes stake in International Battery Company

DoSJE Records Record Scholarship Payouts via DBT, Benefiting 74.32 Lakh SC Students in FY 2025-26

Indices drift lower in early trade; breadth negative

First Published: Jun 19 2026 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story