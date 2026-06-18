New India Assurance Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd and R R Kabel Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 June 2026.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd, Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd and R R Kabel Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 18 June 2026.

New India Assurance Company Ltd spiked 12.88% to Rs 186.25 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.18 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 65301 shares in the past one month.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd soared 9.25% to Rs 1936.8. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2215 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 620 shares in the past one month. Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd surged 7.33% to Rs 572.6. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.55 lakh shares in the past one month. FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd rose 6.88% to Rs 300.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7.49 lakh shares in the past one month.