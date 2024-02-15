Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New Light Apparels standalone net profit declines 96.23% in the December 2023 quarter

New Light Apparels standalone net profit declines 96.23% in the December 2023 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 4.34 crore

Net profit of New Light Apparels declined 96.23% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2023Dec. 2022% Var.Sales4.343.75 16 OPM %1.1517.33 -PBDT0.040.64 -94 PBT0.030.63 -95 NP0.020.53 -96

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

