New Light Apparels standalone net profit declines 96.23% in the December 2023 quarter

Sales rise 15.73% to Rs 4.34 crore

Net profit of New Light Apparels declined 96.23% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022. Sales rose 15.73% to Rs 4.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2023 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2022.4.343.751.1517.330.040.640.030.630.020.53

