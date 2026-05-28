Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New Markets Advisory reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

New Markets Advisory reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.13 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 5:56 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Reported sales nil

Net loss of New Markets Advisory reported to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales00.17 -100 OPM %076.47 -PBDT-0.130.13 PL PBT-0.130.13 PL NP-0.130.13 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ridhi Synthetics standalone net profit declines 11.76% in the March 2026 quarter

The Anup Engineering consolidated net profit declines 15.85% in the March 2026 quarter

Global Defence Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.42 crore in the March 2026 quarter

TechNVision Ventures reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.24 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Unitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 441.08 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 28 2026 | 5:56 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story