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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / New Markets Advisory reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

New Markets Advisory reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:14 AM IST
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Reported sales nil

Net loss of New Markets Advisory reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales00.12 -100 OPM %066.67 -PBDT-0.250.08 PL PBT-0.250.08 PL NP-0.250.08 PL

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:14 AM IST

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