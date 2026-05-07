Newgen Software Technologies said its wholly owned subsidiary, Newgen Software Technologies (UK), has executed a statement of work (SOW) with a UK-based overseas customer for software licenses, cloud services, and implementation services.

The aggregate value of the contract stands at GBP 1.13 million (around Rs 14.47 crore).

Under the agreement, the company will provide Newgens Enterprise Content Management platform across the customers organization, including cloud-based software licenses, implementation, and migration services.

The contract is scheduled to be executed over a period of 3.5 years. The name of the customer has not been disclosed due to confidentiality reasons. The company added that the promoter/promoter group has no interest in the entity awarding the contract.