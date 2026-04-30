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Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit declines 1.88% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 2:16 PM IST
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Sales rise 5.30% to Rs 452.67 crore

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies declined 1.88% to Rs 106.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 108.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.30% to Rs 452.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 429.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 4.65% to Rs 300.58 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 315.24 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.89% to Rs 1574.40 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1486.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales452.67429.89 5 1574.401486.88 6 OPM %33.6131.92 -25.7725.30 - PBDT155.49149.92 4 467.32435.01 7 PBT146.13141.27 3 430.72401.97 7 NP106.30108.34 -2 300.58315.24 -5

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 2:16 PM IST

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