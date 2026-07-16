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Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 26.35% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 16 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
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Sales rise 11.23% to Rs 356.68 crore

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 26.35% to Rs 62.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 49.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 11.23% to Rs 356.68 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 320.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales356.68320.66 11 OPM %15.6814.03 -PBDT91.3273.17 25 PBT82.1264.11 28 NP62.8249.72 26

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First Published: Jul 16 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

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