Newgen Software Technologies consolidated net profit rises 31.69% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:35 PM IST
Sales rise 23.02% to Rs 375.27 crore

Net profit of Newgen Software Technologies rose 31.69% to Rs 105.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 79.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.02% to Rs 375.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 305.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.14% to Rs 251.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 177.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.71% to Rs 1243.83 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 973.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales375.27305.05 23 1243.83973.98 28 OPM %32.6531.62 -23.1821.79 - PBDT136.41103.15 32 332.19241.95 37 PBT129.0396.36 34 304.22217.28 40 NP105.2779.94 32 251.61177.01 42

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 1:38 PM IST

