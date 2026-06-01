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Newtime Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.62 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 10:21 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 0.95 crore

Net loss of Newtime Infrastructure reported to Rs 3.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.42 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 3.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 27.71% to Rs 3.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales0.950.95 0 3.735.16 -28 OPM %-248.42-3.16 --71.58-0.19 - PBDT-4.11-0.35 -1074 -6.23-2.89 -116 PBT-4.12-0.37 -1014 -6.28-2.94 -114 NP-3.620.31 PL -5.42-3.08 -76

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 10:21 AM IST

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