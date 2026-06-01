Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Newtrac Foods & Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Newtrac Foods & Beverages reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.17 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 12:34 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales decline 84.11% to Rs 2.95 crore

Net loss of Newtrac Foods & Beverages reported to Rs 6.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 84.11% to Rs 2.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 18.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 74.53% to Rs 16.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 64.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales2.9518.57 -84 16.3264.08 -75 OPM %-209.835.17 --43.574.04 - PBDT-6.170.90 PL -6.372.53 PL PBT-6.170.90 PL -6.372.53 PL NP-6.170.17 PL -6.371.80 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ravinder Heights reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.94 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Deep Polymers consolidated net profit rises 607.69% in the March 2026 quarter

Tejnaksh Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 29.41% in the March 2026 quarter

Rajesh Exports reports consolidated net loss of Rs 53.50 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Silver Oak (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.58 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 12:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story