Nexome Capital Markets consolidated net profit declines 1.57% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 81.86% to Rs 3.03 croreNet profit of Nexome Capital Markets declined 1.57% to Rs 1.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 81.86% to Rs 3.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 16.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.0316.70 -82 OPM %-61.068.56 -PBDT2.242.16 4 PBT1.661.97 -16 NP1.251.27 -2
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