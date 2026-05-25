Nexome Capital Markets consolidated net profit rises 2948.39% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 122.21% to Rs 21.91 crore

Net profit of Nexome Capital Markets rose 2948.39% to Rs 9.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 122.21% to Rs 21.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 9.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 815.38% to Rs 10.71 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 21.95% to Rs 48.05 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 39.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.