Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit declines 89.34% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.41% to Rs 652.37 crore

Net profit of Nexus Select Trust declined 89.34% to Rs 12.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 114.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.41% to Rs 652.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 580.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.61% to Rs 403.47 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 483.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.44% to Rs 2568.00 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2283.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.