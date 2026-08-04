Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit rises 30.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 680.53 crore

Net profit of Nexus Select Trust rose 30.89% to Rs 156.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 680.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 613.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.680.53613.5868.9168.66377.62335.02227.07180.26156.52119.58

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