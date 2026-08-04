Nexus Select Trust consolidated net profit rises 30.89% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 10.91% to Rs 680.53 croreNet profit of Nexus Select Trust rose 30.89% to Rs 156.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 119.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 10.91% to Rs 680.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 613.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales680.53613.58 11 OPM %68.9168.66 -PBDT377.62335.02 13 PBT227.07180.26 26 NP156.52119.58 31
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content