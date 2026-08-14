Nexus Surgical and Medicare standalone net profit rises 33.33% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 47.40% to Rs 2.55 croreNet profit of Nexus Surgical and Medicare rose 33.33% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 47.40% to Rs 2.55 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales2.551.73 47 OPM %9.4111.56 -PBDT0.270.20 35 PBT0.270.20 35 NP0.200.15 33
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