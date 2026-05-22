NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 2398.15% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 57.13% to Rs 149.23 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 2398.15% to Rs 13.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 57.13% to Rs 149.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 94.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 127.89% to Rs 48.13 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 21.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 36.03% to Rs 500.95 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 368.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.