NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 32.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:11 AM IST
Sales rise 32.78% to Rs 99.76 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 32.19% to Rs 12.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.78% to Rs 99.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.56% to Rs 41.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.80% to Rs 338.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales99.7675.13 33 338.69278.08 22 OPM %15.8618.90 -15.7312.34 - PBDT19.0114.73 29 66.0638.65 71 PBT16.0912.05 34 54.4227.36 99 NP12.329.32 32 41.3220.50 102

First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:33 AM IST

