NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 32.19% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.78% to Rs 99.76 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 32.19% to Rs 12.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 9.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 32.78% to Rs 99.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 101.56% to Rs 41.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.80% to Rs 338.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 278.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

99.7675.13338.69278.0815.8618.9015.7312.3419.0114.7366.0638.6516.0912.0554.4227.3612.329.3241.3220.50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News