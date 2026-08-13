NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 99.13% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 33.56% to Rs 139.16 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 99.13% to Rs 18.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.56% to Rs 139.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.139.16104.1916.7410.5429.7316.1124.4811.8418.409.24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News