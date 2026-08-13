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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 99.13% in the June 2026 quarter

NGL Fine Chem consolidated net profit rises 99.13% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST
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Sales rise 33.56% to Rs 139.16 crore

Net profit of NGL Fine Chem rose 99.13% to Rs 18.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 9.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 33.56% to Rs 139.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 104.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales139.16104.19 34 OPM %16.7410.54 -PBDT29.7316.11 85 PBT24.4811.84 107 NP18.409.24 99

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First Published: Aug 13 2026 | 9:32 AM IST

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