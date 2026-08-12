NHC Foods consolidated net profit rises 931.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 234.53% to Rs 369.69 croreNet profit of NHC Foods rose 931.25% to Rs 16.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 234.53% to Rs 369.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 110.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales369.69110.51 235 OPM %5.643.07 -PBDT18.752.56 632 PBT17.632.26 680 NP16.501.60 931
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