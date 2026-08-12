NHC Foods consolidated net profit rises 931.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 234.53% to Rs 369.69 crore

Net profit of NHC Foods rose 931.25% to Rs 16.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 234.53% to Rs 369.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 110.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.369.69110.515.643.0718.752.5617.632.2616.501.60

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