NHC Foods launches Kap's Delight Recipe Mixes for convenient cooking

NHC Foods announced the official launch of Kap's Delight Recipe Mixes, a range of convenient and affordable recipe mixes designed to make everyday cooking faster, easier and more enjoyable.

Developed to cater to the evolving needs of modern consumers, Kap's Delight Recipe Mixes are designed for busy working professionals, students living away from home, the HORECA (Hotels, Restaurants and Catering) segment seeking consistency in taste and recipes, as well as consumers across the Indian diaspora.

The initial range comprises 11 products, carefully developed to address the everyday challenges of preparing flavourful meals while delivering rich flavours, vibrant colours, authentic textures and a satisfying taste with minimal preparation time.