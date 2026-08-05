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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NHPC consolidated net profit rises 2.90% in the June 2026 quarter

NHPC consolidated net profit rises 2.90% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 05 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales rise 18.50% to Rs 3808.31 crore

Net profit of NHPC rose 2.90% to Rs 1095.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1065.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.50% to Rs 3808.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3213.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3808.313213.77 18 OPM %61.7656.06 -PBDT2153.351954.08 10 PBT1553.701518.31 2 NP1095.871065.02 3

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First Published: Aug 05 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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