NHPC consolidated net profit rises 2.90% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 18.50% to Rs 3808.31 crore

Net profit of NHPC rose 2.90% to Rs 1095.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1065.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 18.50% to Rs 3808.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3213.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3808.313213.7761.7656.062153.351954.081553.701518.311095.871065.02

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