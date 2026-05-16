NHPC consolidated net profit rises 71.05% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 19.96% to Rs 2815.53 crore

Net profit of NHPC rose 71.05% to Rs 1460.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 853.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 19.96% to Rs 2815.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 2346.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 25.25% to Rs 3765.74 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 3006.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.90% to Rs 11615.29 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 10379.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.