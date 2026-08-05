NHPC reported a 2.89% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,095.87 crore on an 18.49% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 3,808.31 crore in Q1 FY27 compared with Q1 FY26.

Profit before tax and regulatory deferral account balances stood at Rs 1,299.39 crore in Q1 FY27, down 2.63% from Rs 1,333.93 crore in Q1 FY26.

During the quarter, total expenses increased 26.20% year on year to Rs 2,661.53 crore. Depreciation and amortisation expenses rose 37.60% YoY to Rs 599.65 crore, while employee benefits expenses declined 5.31% YoY to Rs 401.01 crore.

On the margins front, the company's operating margin improved to 47.73% in Q1 FY27 from 44.11% in the corresponding quarter last year. However, the net profit margin declined to 30.93% from 35.20%.