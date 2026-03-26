NHPC announced that its board has approved a borrowing programme to raise Rs 8,000 crore for FY2026-27.

The company plans to raise the funds through secured/ unsecured, redeemable, taxable, non-cumulative, non-convertible corporate bonds in one or more series/tranches on private placement basis and/ or raising of term loans/ external commercial borrowings (ECB) in suitable tranches.

The announcement came after market hours on Wednesday, 25th March 2026.

NHPC, a Navratna public sector utility, is the Government of Indias flagship hydroelectric generation company. The company is primarily involved in the generation and sale of bulk power to various power utilities. Its other business includes providing project management/construction contracts/consultancy assignment services and trading of power.