NHPC's board to mull monetization plan from power stations on 14 April'26

NHPC announced that its board will meet on Tuesday, 14th April 2026, to consider a proposal for monetizing future cash flows from its power stations.

The company will evaluate the monetization of return on equity (RoE) from one or more power stations for a suitable tenure, likely to be executed in a single tranche during the financial year 202627.

Meanwhile, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved an investment of Rs 26,069.50 crore for the construction of Kamala Hydro Electric Project (HEP) in Kamle, Kra Daadi & Kurung Kumey, Arunachal Pradesh.

The project will have an installed capacity of 1,720 MW (8x210 MW and 1x40 MW) and is expected to generate about 6,870 million units (MUs) of electricity annually. The estimated completion period for the project is 96 months.