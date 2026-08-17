Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchUPI MDR DebateStocks to BuyDhoot Transmission ShareRussia Visa OfferMDR on UPI PaymentVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NIBE bags Rs 563-cr Indian Army contract for loiter munition systems

NIBE bags Rs 563-cr Indian Army contract for loiter munition systems

Image
Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 9:50 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

NIBE has secured a supply contract worth Rs 563.35 crore from the Indian Army, Ministry of Defence, Government of India for the manufacture and supply of loiter munition systems.

The contract involves the supply of 30 sets of loiter munition systems comprising 300 loiter munitions, along with associated testing equipment and accessories, under the Buy (Indian) category.

The order, valued at Rs 563.35 crore inclusive of taxes and duties, is to be executed in tranches within 12 months from the release of advance payment following the signing of the contract. The company will furnish a performance-cum-warranty bank guarantee equivalent to 10% of the total contract value within 45 days of signing the agreement, along with the stipulated bank guarantee for the annual maintenance contract.

Shares of NIBE fell 3.29% to Rs 1,439.75 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IndusInd Bank Ltd Slips 2.03%

Hero MotoCorp appoints Srihari Mulgund as Chief Strategy Officer

Balu Forge successfully commercialises advanced ERFB BB/BT shell variant

Sun Pharma update on Lipitor antitrust litigation in US court

Aurolife Pharma's Raleigh Plant completes USFDA inspection

First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 9:50 AM IST

Next Story