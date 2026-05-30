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NIBE consolidated net profit rises 282.59% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 10:02 AM IST
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Sales rise 130.48% to Rs 259.50 crore

Net profit of NIBE rose 282.59% to Rs 29.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 130.48% to Rs 259.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 112.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 78.94% to Rs 5.63 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 26.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 6.48% to Rs 474.45 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 507.32 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales259.50112.59 130 474.45507.32 -6 OPM %19.7717.01 -9.4311.77 - PBDT45.5618.62 145 33.4957.04 -41 PBT37.1114.67 153 3.9339.60 -90 NP29.237.64 283 5.6326.73 -79

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First Published: May 30 2026 | 10:02 AM IST

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