To collaborate on modern technologies for India's naval programs

NIBE Group and Naval Group, France signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) setting a formal framework for cooperation in a range of technological areas of mutual interest for modern Naval technologies in Shipbuilding, Defence Platforms and autonomous systems such as underwater drones, mine countermeasure vessels, underwater Submarine systems and technologies, naval weapon launching systems and their maintenance.

This agreement highlights Naval Group and Nibe Group joint efforts to reinforce their commitment in strengthening India's self-reliance for its naval programs, under the flagship Atmanirbhar Bharat Initiative. With this agreement, both companies will cooperate on area of expertise including underwater drones and their integration onboard submarines, future weapon ready modular launching systems as well as mine countermeasure systems and engineering.