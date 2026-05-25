NIBE inaugurates state-of-the-art Defence Manufacturing Complex in Shirdi

NIBE Group marked a defining milestone in India's indigenous defence manufacturing journey with the inauguration of its state-of-the-art Defence Manufacturing Complex in Shirdi, Maharashtra.

The integrated Defence Manufacturing Complex has been envisioned as a next-generation ecosystem dedicated to:

155mm Ammunition Shell Manufacturing Plant (5 lakh shells annually)

Inauguration of Indigenous TNT Plant Technology

Inauguration Indigenous RDX Plant Technology

Inauguration Bio-CNG & Hydrogen Fuel Plant

Flag-off ceremony of Suryastra 300 KM Universal Rocket Launching System

Space & Satellite Technologies

One of the most significant highlights of the ceremony was the unveiling and ceremonial flag-off of Suryastra, India's first indigenous 300 KM Universal Rocket Launching System, symbolizing a major leap in long-range precision strike capabilities and advanced battlefield systems.