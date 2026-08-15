NIBE reports consolidated net loss of Rs 11.03 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 23.62% to Rs 63.01 crore

Net loss of NIBE reported to Rs 11.03 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net profit of Rs 1.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 23.62% to Rs 63.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 82.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.63.0182.50-15.129.09-10.927.05-15.231.79-11.031.90

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