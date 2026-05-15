Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nicco Parks & Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Nicco Parks & Resorts reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.72 crore in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 15 2026 | 9:13 AM IST
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Sales decline 12.73% to Rs 15.35 crore

Net loss of Nicco Parks & Resorts reported to Rs 0.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 3.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales declined 12.73% to Rs 15.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 17.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.73 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net profit of Rs 22.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 11.56% to Rs 66.35 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales15.3517.59 -13 66.3575.02 -12 OPM %-1.2422.29 -15.7328.93 - PBDT0.175.80 -97 17.1130.61 -44 PBT-0.825.18 PL 14.3228.22 -49 NP-0.723.36 PL -2.7322.44 PL

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First Published: May 15 2026 | 9:13 AM IST

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