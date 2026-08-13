Nidhi Granites consolidated net profit rises 29.46% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 20.04% to Rs 15.84 croreNet profit of Nidhi Granites rose 29.46% to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 20.04% to Rs 15.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 19.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales15.8419.81 -20 OPM %27.3416.30 -PBDT4.483.25 38 PBT3.853.05 26 NP2.902.24 29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content